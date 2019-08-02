Cosmopolitan makes fragrance debut with the help of Ashley Benson

Eau de Juice Served by Cosmopolitan — Picture courtesy of Luxe Brands

NEW YORK, Aug 2 — Ashley Benson has landed a major beauty role as the face of a brand new fragrance.

The Pretty Little Liars star has been signed up to represent ‘Eau de Juice’, a new collection of four scents from Luxe Brands and Cosmopolitan magazine.

The series, which represents Cosmo’s first foray into the fragrance industry, comprises four playful perfumes corresponding to different moods. They are ‘Extra Concentrated,’ a fruity mix of apple and champagne accord top notes with a heart of praline, ‘100% Chilled’, a cosy scent made up of red berries and bergamot as top notes and a base of cashmere woods and sandalwood, and ‘Love, Unfiltered,’ which blends top notes of red berries and mandarin with a heart of wild freesia and an amber base. ‘Pure Sugar,’ a flirty combination of wild strawberry, pink grapefruit and plum blossom notes, completes the collection.

The scents, which were created in partnership with perfumers at perfumers at Firmenich, come presented in fun juice box-inspired packaging with a lip print on the straw, in shades of gold, pink, white and blue. They launch online yesterday at the cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty, and will be rolled out in stores from August 5.

“It’s been said, a woman is not fully dressed without her fragrance, so for Eau de Juice we forged the unprecedented collaboration with our talented editors at Cosmopolitan to inspire a range of scents that speak to her every mood and fancy, allowing new opportunities for Cosmo girls of all ages to express their individuality,” said Steve Ross, global chief licencing officer and head of brand development for Hearst Magazines, in a statement.

“Our vision was to create a brand narrative that is aspirational yet relatable, with a wink of humorous sensibility,” elaborated Chief Marketing Officer of LUXE Brands, Noreen Dodge.

The move is the latest in a string of career coups for Benson, who dropped an eyewear collaboration with the brand Privé Revaux last month. — AFP-Relaxnews