South Korean ‘mukbang’ livestreamer gets RM420,000 donation from fan

Yu, known for her mukbang videos on Korean video-streaming platform Afreeca TV, received RM420,000 from a fan during a recent live show.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — A South Korean woman who livestreams mukbang videos — where a host eats large amounts of food while interacting with one’s audience — received RM420,000 in donation from a fan during a live show.

The Korea Herald reported that Yu Hye-ji, known for her mukbang videos on Korean video-streaming platform Afreeca TV, received several bundles of ‘star balloons’, its digital currency, just four months into livestreaming.

After news of the donation went viral, some questioned how one could possibly donate a sum that large, when an account can only donate up to about RM105,000 daily.

There were also some who questioned the motive behind the donation.

Upon being contacted by Korea Herald, Afreeca TV clarified that two accounts were used for the donation.

AfreecaTV, a P2P technology-based video streaming service, could not confirm if the accounts belonged to the same person.

The ‘fan’ later revealed that he was the manager of Yu's fan club, but said he did not have any personal ties with Yu.

“I have never met Yu, nor have I exchanged phone numbers with her,” he said in a statement.

“I came across her videos on Afreeca TV last week. I got much help from watching her cheerful and bright character in the videos.

“I just wanted to support her and didn’t realize my actions could make some people uncomfortable,” the daily reported him as saying, adding that he would resign as the manager of Yu’s fan club.