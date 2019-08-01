Sisters in Islam charity art show aims to remind people that women have equal access to God

An artwork by Abdul Hadi Ramli, one of the artists participating in the upcoming charity art show. ― Picture courtesy of Sisters in Islam

PETALING JAYA, Aug 1 ― Following the success of Halal/Haram last year, Sisters in Islam is back with its third charity art show this month titled Awan & Tanah.

Aiming to unite Malaysian artists in pursuit of gender equality and justice in the country, Awan & Tanah looks at the relationship between the divine and the ordinary, God and humans as well as the inequality between men and women through the context of religion.

The show, held at Cult Gallery in Bukit Tunku, features 28 artists and their works.

The exhibition includes distinguished names such as Ahmad Zakii Anwar, Ilse Noor, Jalaini Abu Hassan, Datuk Sharifah Fatimah Zubir, Bayu Utomo Radjikin, Chong Siew Ying, Kow Leong Kiang, Noor Mahnun, and Sharmiza Abu Hassan.

Acclaimed artist’s Datuk Sharifah Fatimah Zubir’s interpretation of the theme ‘Awan & Tanah’. ― Picture courtesy of Sisters in Islam

The theme of Awan & Tanah is also explored by emerging artists such as Nia Khalisa, Nadia Nizamudin, Sanan Anuar, Aiman Asimuddin, and Hana Zamri.

Spoken word artist, poet and author Sheena Baharuddin will perform at the fundraiser’s opening this weekend.

Among the mediums employed to present this unique theme include oil, print, threadwork, wood and textile.

Little Black Dresses oil on canvas painting by Chong Ai Lei. ― Picture courtesy of Sisters in Islam

“The SISArt theme this year, Awan & Tanah, brings together two conceptual imageries. On one hand, they are harmonious because no matter what land (tanah) you walk on, you can look up and there would always be a sky (awan) above you.

“On the other hand, as long as you have your feet on the land, you can never reach the sky,” explained Sisters in Islam communications manager Majidah Hashim.

Majidah added that these concepts create conversations about humans and their relationship with each other and with God.

“Today, we see a lot of people placing conditions to God, restricting access to God and even playing God, particularly where women’s rights are concerned.

“We must never forget that women have equal access to God and that God sees women with the same mercy and compassion as with all human beings. These are the conversations that this art show intends to create,” she told Malay Mail.

Like the previous SISArt shows, all artists have pledged to donate 50 per cent of their artwork sales to Sisters in Islam.

Last year’s Halal/Haram show raised over RM115,000 for the non-governmental organisation which has been championing Muslim women’s rights in Malaysia for the last three decades.

Awan & Tanah will be launched at CULT Gallery on Saturday, August 3 at 7pm, at the Cult Gallery, 10A Persiaran Bukit Tunku, Kuala Lumpur.

All donations to Sisters in Islam are tax exempted.