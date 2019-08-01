Malay Mail

Create a supermodel-worthy beauty look this season with the summer braid

Published 2 hours ago on 01 August 2019

Kylie Jenner rocked a back-length, chunky braid that she teamed with hoop earrings and layered necklaces for an elevated approach to beach style. ― AFP pic
NEW YORK, Aug 1 ― The fashion world has set its out-of-office reply to “on” and headed collectively to the beach. What does this mean for the rest of us? Endless inspiration when it comes to re-creating a supermodel-worthy beauty look on vacation this season. First up: a masterclass in the summer braid.

Martha Hunt

Model Martha Hunt kept things simple on her recent trip to the Bahamas, teaming her metallic swimsuit with a chic, retro French braid. She pulled a few wisps loose to frame her face, perfecting a laidback, beachy vibe.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

looking back at my responsibilities ✌️

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

Bella Hadid

She might be currently having the time of her life in Greece with her big sister Gigi, but Bella Hadid always finds the time to look on-point, as proven by this snap she recently shared. Not only is the supermodel rocking dainty braided pigtails, she has also added a '90s-style hair clip and a pair of hoop earrings for additional style points.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A love story

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner recently took the look to extremes, posing in her own little corner of paradise while rocking a back-length, chunky braid that she teamed with hoop earrings and layered necklaces for an elevated approach to beach style.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

la vida es bella

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn's braids are always gorgeous, but the model took things up a notch for a recent trip to Wireless Festival, adding a colourful shot of purple to her long box braids for a summery look.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hot girl Hot boy kinda summer

A post shared by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on

Gigi Hadid

She might not have been at the beach, but Gigi Haid brought vacation vibes to New York recently, when she stepped out sporting a high ponytail braid that had been slicked back for a sophisticated look. ― AFP-Relaxnews

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🐚🌆 (pc @splashnews)

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

