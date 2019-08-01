Create a supermodel-worthy beauty look this season with the summer braid

Kylie Jenner rocked a back-length, chunky braid that she teamed with hoop earrings and layered necklaces for an elevated approach to beach style. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 1 ― The fashion world has set its out-of-office reply to “on” and headed collectively to the beach. What does this mean for the rest of us? Endless inspiration when it comes to re-creating a supermodel-worthy beauty look on vacation this season. First up: a masterclass in the summer braid.

Martha Hunt

Model Martha Hunt kept things simple on her recent trip to the Bahamas, teaming her metallic swimsuit with a chic, retro French braid. She pulled a few wisps loose to frame her face, perfecting a laidback, beachy vibe.

Bella Hadid

She might be currently having the time of her life in Greece with her big sister Gigi, but Bella Hadid always finds the time to look on-point, as proven by this snap she recently shared. Not only is the supermodel rocking dainty braided pigtails, she has also added a '90s-style hair clip and a pair of hoop earrings for additional style points.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner recently took the look to extremes, posing in her own little corner of paradise while rocking a back-length, chunky braid that she teamed with hoop earrings and layered necklaces for an elevated approach to beach style.

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn's braids are always gorgeous, but the model took things up a notch for a recent trip to Wireless Festival, adding a colourful shot of purple to her long box braids for a summery look.

Gigi Hadid

She might not have been at the beach, but Gigi Haid brought vacation vibes to New York recently, when she stepped out sporting a high ponytail braid that had been slicked back for a sophisticated look. ― AFP-Relaxnews