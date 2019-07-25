MPH Bookstores inks partnership with Shopee Malaysia to offer exclusive promos to book lovers

MPH Bookstores business development general manager Ivy Tan and Shopee Malaysia marketing lead Marianne Chuo at the launch of MPH Bookstores official store on Shopee. — Picture courtesy of MPH Bookstores

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 – If you fancy books and the convenience of online shopping, here’s some good news for you.

MPH Bookstores (MPH) is opening another avenue for parents to purchase books for their children without having to get out of their house.

The book retailer and e-commerce platform Shopee have inked a partnership to provide an alternative channel for Malaysians to buy their books.

Apart from its own MPH Online website, book lovers can now head to Shopee to browse and order books from the retailer’s official store on the platform.

Through the partnership, both MPH and Shopee hope to reach out to more Malaysians and foster the love for reading, while at the same time support the country’s aspirations to becoming a “Reading Nation” by 2030.

During the launch at MPH NU Sentral, Kuala Lumpur, MPH Bookstores business development general manager Ivy Tan said Shopee was quickly becoming a reputable household brand among online shoppers in Malaysia.

“By partnering with Shopee, we will be able to leverage on their large database of over 20 million users nationwide.

“This not only enables us to tap into the mass Malaysian market but also allow us to offer books to new customers who may not have been MPH Online customers,” she said in a press release.

Tan also hoped that the partnership would make books more accessible to the general public and inculcate a reading culture amongst Malaysians.

The partnership is also part of Shopee Book Club, a newly launched programme for booksellers that is on the e-commerce platform.

It provides year-long exposure to Shopee’s partners in order to instil the love for reading in Malaysians.

“We are proud to be working with key booksellers and publishers in Malaysia including MPH to drive sales, but more importantly to play our part and contribute to building a stronger reading culture in the country,” said Shopee Malaysia marketing lead Marianne Chuo.

“As Shopee scales its product offerings, we look forward to welcoming more brands and sellers on-board as we grow our book category to continue providing our users with more stories and reading material.”

Although MPH operates its own online store, the MPH official store on Shopee will have exclusive promos, discounts and personalised contests for Shopee users.

Customers will also be able to find a wide range of bestsellers, new arrivals and a wide assortment of children’s books on the MPH official store.

Additionally, MPH intends to expand its full range of offerings on the platform to ensure that everyone can find their favourite genre, author or poet for an enjoyable read.

There are also plans to have exclusive new book launches with Shopee as well as meet-and-greet sessions with book authors and their fans.

To celebrate the launch of the official store, MPH will be giving away vouchers of up to RM10 off with a minimum spend of RM50, valid from now until August 8.

The top three spenders on MPH official store on Shopee also stand the chance to walk away with RM100 worth of assorted books throughout August.

This is also part of the Shopee Brands Festival that will be taking place from August 1 to August 18, where shoppers on Shopee Mall will be treated to sweet deals and promos.

They will get to enjoy deals from as low as RM1 daily on branded favourites during Shocking Sale, and grab “Surprise Hour 50 per cent off” vouchers as well as receive gifts when they purchase selected products.

Purchases from Shopee Mall will come with a 15-day free return, 100 per cent authenticity guarantee, and free shipping (Terms and conditions apply).

MPH also announced that there will be more new initiatives as part of its digital transformation strategies, which include omni-channel retailing and automation and digitisation of services.