Jack Daniel's teases new sneaker collaboration

NEW YORK, July 25 — Whiskey lovers and sneakerheads are set to be spoiled for choice with the launch of a collaboration from Jack Daniel's and the custom sneaker designer Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone.

The US liquor brand has teamed up with the designer to create seven new sneaker prototypes inspired by Jack Daniel's, which were unveiled at ComplexCon in Chicago earlier this month. The designs will be put to the public vote in August, and the winning concept fabricated in limited numbers.

Each of the seven basketball shoe concepts was inspired by the Jack Daniel's process, with the designs referencing various elements of the liquor brand's heritage and production line, such as “Grain,” “Cave Springs,” “The Distillery,” “Charcoal,” “The Barrel,” “Honey” and the Jack Daniel's “Iconic Bottle.”

“Craftsmanship is the ultimate common detonator between what I do and those who make Jack Daniel's,” said Chambrone in a statement. “We have a mutual respect and care for the process and the end product is highlighted through every last detail.”

Jack Daniel's isn't the only beverage brand to serve up a fashion collaboration recently — last December saw Heineken team up with the streetwear boutique Union on a “Green Collar” capsule collection that spanned separates, accessories and a sneaker.

For more information on the Jack Daniel's x Shoe Surgeon collaboration, see JackDaniels.com and TheShoeSurgeon.com. — Reuters