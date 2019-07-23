As Najib turns 66, supporters go to social media to wish 'Happy Birthday Bossku' (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Najib Razak with entrepreneur Ron Kamisan at Dataran Merdeka. ― Picture via Instagram/ron_kamisan

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 ― Former prime minister and now “Bossku” Datuk Seri Najib Razak is having his fair share of birthday wishes on social media from his supporters.

The Pekan MP also took time off his ongoing RM42 million SRC International corruption trial last night to do a quick “Malu Apa Bossku” photoshoot ahead of his birthday.

His birthday is today.

Clad in a white T-shirt, navy blue pants and a black sneaker, Najib was recorded revving up a grey and yellow Yamaha Exciter 150cc at Dataran Merdeka yesterday.

Happy birthday Bossku Najib Razak. pic.twitter.com/FtBgTzs0nC — WakSafe Akaundua (@WaksafeA) July 22, 2019

Najib also took to Facebook to share a tribute video that was put together as a birthday gift to him by his “friend”.

He also hinted that his birthday falls on July 23 (today).

The video was also uploaded on Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam’s official YouTube channel to pay tribute to Najib's development projects for the country.

The video, entitled “Happy Birthday Bossku Najib Razak”, also features some of Najib’s iconic selfie moments with world leaders including the then US president Barak Obama, King Salman of Saudi Arabia, China President Xi Jinping, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

A small multiracial crowd also made their way to Kuala Lumpur Court Complex this morning to cheer up the Barisan Nasional’s advisory board chairman ahead of his 42nd day of his SRC International trial today.

Surprise! Supporters greeted @NajibRazak with cake and song as he arrived at KL High Court for #Day42 of his #SRC trial. pic.twitter.com/CIX3IHyaj8 — Yvonne Lim 🧜🏽 ♀️ (@envyno) July 23, 2019

The group surprised Najib with a small round chocolate cake and sang him the birthday song in English as well as Allah Selamatkan Kamu in Malay.

Entrepreneur Mohd Nor Kharoni Kamisan, also known as Ron Kamisan, also sent his birthday greetings to Najib on Instagram and wished him good health and happiness.

Apart from birthday wishes on social media, some of Najib’s supporters also fired up their artistic flare to wish him through doodles and artwork.

His fans also took the opportunity to reiterate their support for the former premier, with the hashtags #DSNR, #NajibRazak66, #Bossku and #MaluApaBossku found aplenty around social media.

Najib, who was born on July 23, 1953 in Kuala Lipis, Pahang, is the eldest child of second prime minister, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein.