Malaysian waste collector finds kettle full of ‘Canadian dollars’ and now looking for its owner

The kettle was found in a landfill in George Town, Penang. — Picture from pxhere.com

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — What would you do if you find a bag, or in this case, a kettle full of money?

Finders keepers?

Not for 28-year-old Mohamad Fahmi Abdul Aziz when he found a kettle stuffed with Canadian dollars in a landfill in George Town, Penang recently.

The honest man, who is a scavenger for recyclable materials, told The Star Online he does not believe in “finders keepers” and intends to return C$100 notes (C$1 equals RM3.15) notes to its owner.

Although he refused to reveal the actual amount cash he found in the pot, Fahmi hinted that the amount was ample and in the tens of thousands.

“I will not reveal the amount as I want the owner to reveal how much is in the kettle as proof of knowledge,” he said.

Fahmi said collecting recyclable items at the dumpsite has become a daily routine for him and his two workers, but the discovery of a pot filled with cash was something unusual.

“On Tuesday morning, I saw a shiny metal object half-buried in the ground.

“I pulled it out and couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw that the kettle filled with bills.

“I took it home and upon checking, I found it to be Canadian dollars,” he added.

Fahmi said he later showed a few of the notes to a moneychanger and confirmed that it was genuine.

“After a discussion with my wife and family members, we decided that it should be returned to the person who lost it,” said.

Fahmi also added that he will seek advice from his religious teacher, and if he cannot find the owner, he might donate it to charity.

Meantime, a Canadian High Commission official in Kuala Lumpur said no Canadian had reported losing a big sum of money.

If the money belongs to you or someone you know, you may contact Fahmi at +6017 491 3683.