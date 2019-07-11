British supermodel Kate Moss is Zadig & Voltaire's new muse

British supermodel Kate Moss has been unveiled as the star of the French fashion brand's Autumn/Winter 2019 campaign. ― AFP pic

LONDON, July 11 ― Kate Moss has been snapped up by Zadig & Voltaire to act as the fashion label's muse.

The British supermodel has been unveiled as the star of the French fashion brand's Autumn/Winter 2019 campaign, posing in a series of black and white images and an energetic video posted to the label's Instagram account. “This is our new muse, this is KATE,” the brand announced, adding the hashtags #ZVxKate to its caption.

The shoot incorporates the brand's rock-chic aesthetic and Moss's signature rock n' roll style, but this is reportedly a partnership that involves more than posing up a storm for the camera. According to Fashion Network, style icon Moss has been working with Zadig & Voltaire creative director Cecilia Bönström on a fashion series rumored to include clothes, bags and shoes. Further details about the collaboration are being kept strictly under wraps for now but will be revealed in September.

In teaming up with Zadig & Voltaire, Moss follows in the footsteps of Czech model and actress Eva Herzigova, who has previously fronted major campaigns for the brand.

The move is also the latest in a string of major contracts for fashion icon Moss, who netted her first-ever campaign with the Italian fashion house of Giorgio Armani just last month. ― AFP-Relaxnews