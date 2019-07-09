Louis Vuitton announces fresh pop-up in New York

A model presents a creation by Louis Vuitton during the men's Fall/Winter 2019/2020 collection fashion show in Paris on January 17, 2019. ― AFP pic

PARIS, July 9 ― French luxury giant Louis Vuitton has announced New York as the next location to be graced by its global pop-up tour, with the brand to open doors on a temporary retail location in the city this week.

As reported in fashion trade publication WWD, the 6,000-square-foot store ― located at 132 Ludlow Street in the Lower East Side ― will debut on July 12 and run through July 21, showcasing the fall 2019 collection via a monochromatic space covered entirely in neon green, including the interior, exterior, furniture and figures.

Pieces available for purchase at the pop-up are expected to include flag prints, monogrammed accessories, leather goods, shirts and sweaters featuring the “New Walkers” print inspired by New York City and the models who walked the show and a new version of the LV “Skate” trainer inspired by vintage skateboarding sneakers, notes WWD.

The move follows a string of similar pop-ups previously opened by Louis Vuitton ― including London and Shanghai in October, as well as shops in New York City and in Tokyo in January, and the latest in Chicago, which closed on July 7 ― with the luxury label selecting this latest location in a nod to the grungy, downtown setting of the men's show in Paris last January.

The fresh initiative will also serve to boost the brand's presence in the Lower East Side neighbourhood, which has been made popular by streetwear and sneaker shops such as Reed Space and Alife, among others. ― AFP-Relaxnews