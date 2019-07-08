Blind man becomes ‘celebrity’ after selling winning lottery tickets

Wong selling lottery tickets to a couple at Old Town. A ticket sold by Wong won RM3 million during Sunday's draw at Perak Turf Club. — Picture by Sylvia Looi

IPOH, July 8 — A blind lottery ticket seller became an instant celebrity of sorts after news spread that he sold the winning ticket that earned one lucky person the RM3 million prize money.

Wong Kean Ming said he was informed by his agent on Sunday that a ticket he sold was the grand prize winner following a draw at Perak Turf Club.

“This is the first time someone won RM3 million from a ticket sold by me,” said the 68-year-old.

Wong, who plies his trade at Gunung Rapat, Pasir Pinji, Ipoh Jaya, Jalan Raja Permaisuri Bainun and the Old Town area, said so far, the highest prize money won from tickets sold by him was RM1 million.

“I am glad some people became millionaires through me,” he said, adding that there were, however, numerous smaller rewards won from tickets sold by him such as cars and cash prizes.

Speaking to the media when met at Old Town area today, Wong, who had been selling lottery tickets for the past three decades, said he would normally receive ang pows from people who won cash from tickets sold by him.

“Maybe they felt I brought them luck,” said Wong, who suffers from blurry vision and was certified blind in 2005.

“Some say I am their ‘God of Prosperity’,” he mused, adding that he sold between 400 and 500 tickets daily.

During the short interview with the media, Wong managed to sell some 100 tickets.

Pan Malaysian Sweeps Sdn Bhd Northern Region head Ang Chai Hong said the winner has yet to contact the company to claim their prize money.

“Maybe after news comes out today the winner will get in touch with us,” she said.