Antarctic solar eclipse cruise planned for 2021

View of Yankee Harbour in the South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 7 — A cruise itinerary set in the Antarctic during the solar eclipse of 2021 is now open for bookings.

Poseidon Expeditions has created a cruise package that will take guests to the southernmost parts of the planet during the celestial phenomenon that will plunge parts of the world in darkness.

The Solar Eclipse Antarctica is a 23-day cruise that makes a round-trip voyage from Ushuaia, Argentina.

Stops include the Falkland Islands and South Georgia Island for wildlife viewing, including dolphins, albatross and colonies of penguins and seals.

On December 4, 2021, when the solar eclipse is scheduled to take place, the captain will navigate the ship into the narrow path of totality.

Guests will also be guided by astrophysicist Paul Sutter, who hosts the podcast and YouTube series Ask a Spaceman! and appears regularly as an expert for the Science Channel, History Channel and The Weather Channel. — AFP-Relaxnews