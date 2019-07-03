Melanie Griffith shares the secret to her fitness on Instagram

Actress Melanie Griffith waves prior the opening of the Opera Ball 2018, the sumptuous highlight of the Austrian capital’s ball season, at the State Opera House in Vienna February 8, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 3 — Hollywood actress Melanie Griffith has shared one of her secrets to being fit and healthy at 61 — working out with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson.

The Hollywood star shared a video of her intense workouts on her Instagram account on Monday, which sees her put through her paces with various pieces of equipment including cardio machines and free weights.

Melanie captioned the post with thanks to Gunnar, whom she has been working out with for seven years, saying “I ADORE THIS MAN!! He helps me keep my 50+11 year old body tight and strong. He is also kind of my therapist....”

Many fellow celebrities also commented on the post with words of encouragement, including Kate Hudson, who said she would send the actress some pieces from her workout line, Fabletics, Eva Longoria, and Kate Beckinsale.

Peterson himself also seemed happy with Melanie’s endorsement, commenting “Absolutely made my day!” and reposting her video on his own Instagram page.

The trainer has also recently teamed up with Chris Hemsworth, bringing a new four-program to the actor’s Centr fitness app. ― AFP-Relaxnews