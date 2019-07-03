Malaysian footwear designer Christy Ng designs mooncake boxes for Hilton Kuala Lumpur

The mooncake carrier also doubles as a crossbody bag. — Picture courtesy of Hilton Kuala Lumpur

PETALING JAYA, July 3 — Following the success of last year’s designer mooncake gift boxes by Malaysian couturier Khoon Hooi, Hilton Kuala Lumpur has partnered with designer Christy Ng for its Mid-Autumn Series.

This year’s mooncake gift boxes will feature Malaysia’s national flower, the hibiscus, to honour the country’s homegrown pride and resource.

Ng has designed a rounded faux leather creation that features vibrant hibiscus prints, gilded zippers and trimmings in line with the theme of Tropical Allure.

The mooncake carrier which comes in crimson red and royal purple (RM168) also doubles as a striking crossbody bag thanks to the addition of a handbag strap.

Best known for her shoes and handbags, Ng has also created two signature boxes for Hilton Kuala Lumpur’s mooncakes as part of this fashionable collaboration.

The hibiscus takes centre stage in this year’s tropical-themed Mid-Autumn Series. — Picture courtesy of Hilton Kuala Lumpur

This year’s signature mooncake by the five-star hotel is the aptly named Chynna Rose (RM38), a wordplay on Chynna, Hilton Kuala Lumpur’s Chinese restaurant.

The hibiscus is also known to many as China rose.

The individually handcrafted snow skin mooncake features a ginseng-infused lotus paste, tart hibiscus jam and crispy almond nibs all encased in a lavender-hued snow skin.

The Chynna Rose will make an appearance alongside classic flavours such as Baked White Lotus Paste (RM35), Baked White Lotus Paste with Single Yolk (RM38), Traditional-Style with Five Nuts Mix (RM38) and the hotel’s renowned snow-skin creations such as the Heavenly Gold Musang King (RM56), Blue Moon amaretto lotus paste with blueberry cheese feuillantine (RM35) and Flower Drum lotus paste with soft custard egg yolk (RM35).

Available in two colours, each designer box comes with four baked mooncakes for RM168 while the Snow Skin Package retails for RM178.

Fans of Hilton Kuala Lumpur’s Musang King mooncakes can purchase a box of four at the retail price of RM280.

The Tropical Allure Series and mooncakes are available at Hilton Kuala Lumpur’s lobby from now until September 13.