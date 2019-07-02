Tate Modern holding largest UK exhibition of Greek artist Takis this month (VIDEO)

Takis, 'Radar' (1960) — Image courtesy of the Tate Modern and Takis

LONDON, July 2 — The exhibition, opening on July 3, will show works from the experimental Greek artist from the 1950s to 1980s.

The presentation, co-curated by Guy Brett and Michael Wellen with Helen O'Malley, will bring together over 70 artworks, including the rarely-seen “Magnetic Fields.”

This installation, which will be on display for the first time since the 1970s, features magnetic pendulums operated by museum staff that trigger movement from nearly a hundred metal sculptures.

Other highlights include Takis's “telemagnetic” works, which incorporate metallic objects that float with the use of magnets.

Throughout his 70-year career, the Greek artist has developed a practice that experiments with light, sound and magnetic forces.

He notably produced antenna-like sculptures, known as “Signals,” which will also be on show at the Tate Modern. They feature thin, flexible poles topped with found objects or electric lights, which sway in response to their surroundings.

Takis used industrial debris and scientific technologies in his work, breaking down boundaries between the arts and science.

The exhibition will also present Takis's musical works, which involve magnets, electricity and often viewer participation. A gallery will be specifically dedicated to his seminal series “Musicales,” which he first started in 1965.

“Takis” will be on show at London's Tate Modern from July 3 to October 27. The retrospective is organised in collaboration with the Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona, where it will open on November 21; and the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens, where it will be on show from May 20, 2020.

Tickets and additional information are available on the museum's website.

Discover a preview of the exhibition. — AFP-Relaxnews