Male student wears 'baju kurung' after going viral with 18,000 retweets

Aiman’s promise to wear a baju kurung was met with much anticipation by his Twitter followers. — Picture from Twitter/aiimnhishm

PETALING JAYA, July 1 — Muhammad Aiman Hisham didn’t think too much when he promised to don a baju kurung in exchange for 100 retweets on Twitter.

Little did he know that the post would blow up, garnering nearly 19,000 retweets and more than 12,000 likes.

The 17-year-old came up with the crossdressing idea after coming across viral pictures of girls looking dapper in baju melayu.

100 rt aku pakai baju kurung jumaat ni https://t.co/6lWpxkkgiu — 🤘🏻 (@aiimnhishm) June 24, 2019

He told Malay portal mStar that his first foray into social media challenges began in May when he promised to confess to his crush if he managed to get 150 retweets.

“I was unlucky because that post only got 50 retweets, and that’s why I decided to lower the requirement for the baju kurung challenge to 100 retweets.

“I didn’t expect that within half an hour, the number of responses went way beyond my expectations,” he was quoted as saying.

The student donned the colourful frock for a Hari Raya event at school that fell on a Friday, but clarified that he changed back into his regular clothes once it was prayer time.

He added that he felt rather shy as he strutted around in his new outfit, especially in front of his female friends.

“Even though I went back to wearing baju melayu after that, my friends kept calling me Ayu (beautiful) because they thought I looked pretty in a baju kurung.

“My name changed from Aiman to Aimi as a result,” he joked.