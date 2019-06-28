EPF employees share how work-life practices shaped them into better employees (VIDEO)

Work-Life Practices (WLPs) have helped staff to strike a balance between work and their personal lives. — Picture courtesy of Employees Provident Fund

Every morning, the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Enforcement Officer Nurmayunita Muin had to travel from Putrajaya to Puchong to drop off her kids at school before heading to her office, a routine that drained a huge bulk of her energy and negatively affected her work performance.

At one point, she even told her husband that she felt like her life was empty.

This dilemma is now a thing of the past as EPF has introduced the MyFLEX initiative, allowing staff like Nurmayunita to have flexible working hours and the option to work remotely.

“Because of the flexwork benefits given by the management, my stress is now reduced. My quality time with my kids and family is now better than before,” said Nurmayunita.

EPF came out on top at TalentCorp’s LIFE AT WORK Awards 2018 in the Best Public Sector Organisation, CEO Champion and Outstanding Practice (Workplace) categories.

Staggered hours, telecommuting options, and a flexible benefits programme mean that staff can easily strike a balance between work and their personal lives.

The company has also provided perks like an office gym where employees can get some exercise before or after work.

EPF Enforcement Officer Mohd Zainoor Azizee Mohd Zain said that clocking in a half-hour at the gym before starting his duties allows him to kickstart the day with more energy.

“For me, when our bodies feel fresh and our minds are free, we can give better service without feeling stressed out,” he said.

There’s no doubt that MyFLEX has played an important role in boosting the morale of employees.

EPF chief executive officer Tunku Alizakri Alias explained that a company’s working culture should be structured around its goals and looking after the overall well-being of staff who can help them get there.

“Work, to me, is not about starting from a pre-determined time and stopping at a pre-determined time. It’s all about getting your outcome.

“Design your work practices and your policies around meeting those outcomes.”

Employees can play some pool to recharge during the workday. — Picture courtesy of Employees Provident Fund

Alizakri added that having a strong understanding between employers and employees was key to implementing Work-Life Practices (WLPs) successfully.

“Where organisations might balk is the ability to give trust. It doesn’t take much but to just listen to what your employees want. And there are certain things which hardly takes any money at all.

“All it takes from the senior team is courage and also a lot of trust,” he said.

Submissions for TalentCorp’s LIFE AT WORK Awards 2019 are now open until 5 July 2019. For more information, visit www.lifeatwork.my.