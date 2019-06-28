A walk (or boat ride) to remember: Navigating the canals in Amsterdam

Take a boat cruise along one of Amsterdam’s many canals. – Pictures by CK Lim

AMSTERDAM, June 28 — Exploring the canals of Amsterdam can feel like a dream sometimes.

Naturally, every dream can become a nightmare if one treads where angels fear to go. Avoid the tourist-invaded parts of the city such as the über-commercial Damrak stretch or the infamous Red Light District around Oude Kerk (the Old Church).

The guided canal cruises can also be a bit of a trap for visitors; many utilise pre-recorded audio guides.

Instead consider going at it on your own. For those who are feeling a bit plush or are travelling in a sizeable group, why not rent your own boat?

When the sun is out in Amsterdam, dine outside to enjoy the good weather.

This is the way Amsterdammers enjoy the views from the canals. You follow your own schedule and as you’re among family or friends, it’s easier to relax and embrace the adventure.

Laughter, sun worshipping, and a cold beer or two are the order of the day.

Most boat rental companies charge about 50 Euros (RM235) an hour, so it’s not the cheapest way to traverse the canals though unless you number five persons and above. Fret not, walking along the canal is extremely safe and convenient; best of all, it doesn’t cost a dime!

Try a savoury 'pannenkoek', such as one filled with bacon and cheese

Feeling a little peckish? Part of the fun in exploring Amsterdam’s canals by foot rather than by boat is that you can leave the path whenever you spot anything that arouses your appetite.

If you’ve wandered into De Pijp, a good bet is delicious food cooked to order at the Albert Cuyp Markt, a popular neighbourhood market.

Unlike some other European capitals, eating while walking is definitely not frowned upon here.

But your feet might ache for a little rest while your belly gets filled. When the sun is out, many cafés and restaurants set tables and chairs outside for diners to enjoy the good weather.

A rare double rainbow is considered a sign of good luck.

Beyond the iconic (and ubiquitous) stroopwafels and Vlaamse Frites, try hopping into a Dutch pancake shop. Lines will be less intimidating than for the stroopwafel vendors or the frites kiosks.

You feel like you’re dining like a local when tucking into a pannenkoek. This Dutch cousin to the French crêpe is immediately both more rustic and welcoming.

There is nothing precious about it and Amsterdammers eat it all day, even for dinner. That might sound too light a meal till you realise they can be quite substantial, often filled with slices of apple, bacon and cheese.

Apparently there is even a pannenkoekenboot (pancake boat) so you don’t have to miss out on these treats while cruising the canals!

The iconic red shutters of former warehouses along Brouwersgracht

Time to walk off those calories. At this point, you’ve probably observed many cyclists riding past you.

Amsterdam is considered the cycling capital of the world with an extensive network of bike lanes and 38 per cent of all trips in the city made by bicycle.

What this means is that cyclists rule the roads here. So make sure not to step on the bike lane to avoid getting hit by a cyclist!

But don’t just watch out for troops of marauding bikers; there is much to see around the canals. Keep your eyes peeled for the unexpected or, where the weather is concerned, what is never unexpected – rain.

Look out for seagulls soaring over the canals.

Yes, it can pour at any time as any Amsterdammer will tell you. It’s good to be prepared with an umbrella even when it’s sunny.

Yet after the rain, everything is fresh again. During our last walk along the canals, we even spotted a rare double rainbow after a summer storm.

It’s considered a sign of good luck. We believe it; it feels like a blessing to be strolling here, travelling from one canal to another, absorbing everything we experience.

It seems every canal walk reveals something new. This time we wander along Brouwersgracht (Brewers’ Canal) and we stumble upon a trio of former Greenland Warehouses.

Built in 1620 as storage for whale blubber, these old buildings aren’t immune to the winds of change. Today they have been converted into luxury apartments, “rescued” by gentrification, if you will.

Their vibrant red shutters light up the neighbourhood, a reminder of a long gone time of warehouses and whaling.

The idyllic houseboat life.

The call of seagulls ring out, a cacophony ever present throughout the canals. We look out for seagulls soaring overhead.

We pause at a bridge to take in the view of moored houseboats. Colourful and cosy, charming and carefree: these are scenes from a Beatrix Potter or Enid Blyton book come to life.

Don’t you wish you lived in one of these houseboats too? It looks so peaceful and idyllic, particularly the canals that are far away from the touristy areas.

Well, that fantasy may not be a reality as yet, but you never know what the future might bring. Each time one returns to Amsterdam, to these winding canals so full of life, one feels drawn closer and closer to this dream come true.