SEREMBAN, March 20 — Traditional kuih are no longer confined to age-old recipes, as one entrepreneur breathes new life into bahulu or baulu, with a modern twist that is winning over younger generations.

Bahulu Sendeng founder Siti Suhana Mohd Daralsalam, 42, has introduced 13 innovative flavours, including nutella, chocolate, pandan, strawberry and red velvet, proving that tradition and creativity can go hand in hand.

She said the approach not only preserves the identity of the traditional kuih but also attracts a new wave of customers, especially children and teenagers.

The bahulu are priced at RM12 and RM15 per box for 20 pieces of the modern flavours, while the original flavour is sold at RM10 per box.

Sharing her journey, the mother of three said the idea to diversify flavours stemmed from a desire to expand her customer base while keeping traditional delicacies relevant.

“Initially, I only sold one flavour and most buyers were older customers. I felt there should be something different, so I started with pandan.

“The response was encouraging, and I gradually introduced more varieties until we now have 13 flavours,” she said when met at her shop in Taman Setia Jaya recently.

The innovation has since attracted strong support from younger buyers, many of whom purchase several boxes at once to sample different flavours.

A Seremban native, Siti Suhana runs the business with her husband, Mohd Shahrizat Rahim, 46. They began in 2017 selling popcorn before shifting their focus to bahulu two years later.

“At that time, the popcorn business was doing well, but I felt the product might only last about five years. So I started preparing to introduce bahulu as a new offering,” she said.

The name ‘Sendeng’ was inspired by the shop’s location near Masjid Jamek Dato’ Kelana Petra Sendeng here.

From humble beginnings with just two ovens, the business now operates eight to meet growing demand, especially on weekends.

“Sales can reach about 300 boxes a day, generating up to RM3,000. Monthly sales can hit around RM40,000, while during festive seasons, they can rise to about RM80,000,” she said, adding that nutella and red velvet are among the bestsellers.

What sets Bahulu Sendeng apart is its soft texture and freshly baked quality, with each batch taking about 15 minutes before being sold.

The products are not kept as stock, ensuring customers enjoy them hot and fresh, in line with the business’ commitment to quality.

Apart from the shop, the bahulu are also available at selected supermarkets and promoted through entrepreneurship programmes such as the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (MAHA) Exhibition.

Despite rising costs of raw materials, including eggs, and stiff competition, Siti Suhana remains committed to keeping prices affordable.

She said the bahulu are produced using her own techniques, developed through guidance from instructors and continuous trial and error.

Looking ahead, she hopes to establish a one-stop bahulu centre as an iconic food destination in Negeri Sembilan, while continuing to innovate traditional kuih.

Meanwhile, customer Lydia Hendroff, 51, said the wide variety of flavours drew her to try the product.

“This is my first time buying them because I’m curious about the many flavour choices. I’ve never seen bahulu with this many varieties, and I want to share them with my friends,” she said. — Bernama