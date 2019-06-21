Blogger Cik Epal slammed for splurging RM3,000 on stroller because husband was ‘too lazy to turn back home’

28-year-old blogger Cik Epal was criticised by social media users for showing off. — Picture via Instagram/Cik Epal

PETALING JAYA, June 21 — For most parents with children, leaving behind baby gear such as a stroller would mean a quick double back home to retrieve it.

But in the household of popular blogger Cik Epal, you only need to buy a new one.

The social media personality recently became the subject of unwanted attention after taking to Instagram to reveal that her husband Jofliam had forked out RM3,000 on a new stroller because he didn’t want to waste time going home.

The extravagant shortcut which was documented on Instagram Story on Wednesday resulted in social media users calling the mother of two a ‘show off’.

When contacted by Malay language portal mStar, Cik Epal said she was immune to comments from the public.

“Being criticised is something I’m used to since my blogging days. But we must remember that those who slam you are not the ones who will help you when you’re in need,” she said.

“So why bother about what they say when there’s no benefit?”

Cik Epal added that she was free to upload anything on her Instagram account and will continue to do so without hesitation.

Commenting on her husband’s convenient purchase, the 28-year-old said she too was taken aback.

“I was shocked myself. He bought a new stroller because he was too lazy to pick up the one at home. The reason is that we had just finished a tour of the East Coast. We had so many things in the car and gifts from people.

“I had an event at 3pm. We left Dungun, Terengganu around 11am and headed straight to the event when we reached KL. There was no time to turn back home to get the stroller,” she explained.

No stranger to showing off her ‘wealth’, Cik Epal caught the public’s attention in February for purchasing a new Ford Mustang 5.0 GT for her husband which was paid in cash.

The blogger also previously bought a luxury handbag with hard cash which she posted on social media and was subsequently panned by the public.