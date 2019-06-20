Introducing Mink, the 3D printer that lets you print makeup at home

A screengrab from Mink’s YouTube channel of the ‘2019 Mink Makeup Printer Launch!’. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 20 — Have you ever seen a colour that you thought would make the perfect eyeshadow for your outfit? Now, you could create it on the spot, thanks to a new 3D makeup printer.

After years of development, the Mink printer is finally available for pre-order. The portable device, which claims to be a world first, allows users to turn any photo into wearable cosmetics.

The printer works by taking images submitted via the Mink app and printing them, using FDA-approved cosmetics, on special makeup sheets. The device, which weighs 2.2lbs and can fit into a tote bag, can print a total of 16.7 million different colours.

“Beauty content continues to move to digital and away from traditional TV and print,” said Grace Choi, CEO and co-founder of Mink, in a statement. “Users are turning to these images for inspiration, creating an opportunity to leverage image colour data and transform them into physical makeup.”

“Consumers today have higher expectations on how and where the products they consume fit into their lifestyle,” added Janet Kim, President and co-founder.

The printer was first unveiled back in 2014, but is now available to pre-order for the first time, following years of technological fine-tuning and development. It will be available in limited number at a price of US$295 (RM1,226), and will be delivered in Fall 2020. For more information, see www.minkbeauty.com. — AFP-Relaxnews