From coding to cooking: The businesses helping tackle the refugee crisis

Malaysian catering social enterprise PichaEats was founded in 2016 and hires refugee chefs who make specialities from their home countries — including Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan — for meal delivery and events. — Picture courtesy of The Picha Project

LONDON, June 20 — From virtual banking to flower arranging, businesses seeking to help refugees are multiplying as the number of people forced from their homes around the world grows.

There are now 25.9 million refugees globally, according to the United Nations, and some have found innovative ways to earn a living while helping their adopted communities or others like them.

On World Refugee Day, here are 10 social enterprises — businesses that seek to do good as well as turning a profit — with refugee connections.

* NeedsList US-based Needslist, launched in 2017, is an online registry where humanitarian and disaster relief organisations can post what urgent supplies and volunteer support they need from donors during times of crisis.

* Espai Mescladis. This Barcelona-based restaurant and culinary school, founded in 2005, trains migrants from Venezuela, Senegal and Pakistan to cook and cater so they have a better shot at finding jobs and integrating in Spanish life.

* Project Patradya. This Delhi-based initiative employs Afghan refugee women to make and sell edible bowls, cups and cutlery made from millet and wheat flour, with the dual aims of empowering the women and curbing India's chronic waste problem.

* Chatterbox. Based in London, Chatterbox hires degree-educated refugees to teach languages, including Swahili, Arabic, Korean and Farsi, to university students, businesspeople and private clients.

* HolaCode. This software engineering training programme aims to help returned or deported migrants and refugees in Mexico find work in the country's growing technology sector, partnering with companies looking for bilingual coders.

* Bread and Roses. This London-based social enterprise, founded in 2016, aims to help female refugees into work by training them in floristry and giving them a space to learn English, build their confidence and work on their resumes together.

* Leaf This. US-based virtual bank designed for people fleeing their homelands uses blockchain technology with the aim of providing a safe way from them to store and access their savings and assets while on the move.

* Magdas Hotel. Most of the staff at Vienna's Magdas Hotel, from the receptionists to the cleaners, cooks and electricians, are refugees who have been granted asylum in Austria.

* 734 Coffee. Founded by Sudanese refugee Manyang Reath Kher in 2016, Washington DC-based 734 Coffee imports coffee from farmers who employ refugees in Ethiopia and South Sudan, with 80 per cent of profits paying scholarships for young people in refugee camps.

* PichaEats. Malaysian catering social enterprise PichaEats was founded in 2016 and hires refugee chefs who make specialities from their home countries — including Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan — for meal delivery and events. — Thomson Reuters Foundation