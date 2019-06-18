Divers wear traditional clothes to celebrate Hari Raya underwater at Aquaria KLCC

The oceanarium’s divers will be dressed to the nines during the Hari Raya feeding sessions at Aquaria. — Picture courtesy of Aquaria KLCC

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Divers at Aquaria KLCC will be taking their Hari Raya festivities underwater this year to give their fishy friends a taste of the “kampung” life.

Clad in colourful baju kurung and baju Melayu, the seasoned divers can be seen enjoying a sense of camaraderie as they “cycle” through an underwater village during feeding times for the fishes.

A bicycle, wooden benches, and potted plants give the “Living Ocean” exhibit a cosy feel reminiscent of small towns in Malaysia where many gather to celebrate the festive season.

By showcasing the different cultures of Malaysia, Aquaria hopes to give a taste of the country’s melting pot of celebrations for visitors to enjoy. — Picture courtesy of Aquaria KLCC

Aquawalk executive director Daryl Foong said that Aquaria’s campaign, “SEA-nari Aidilfitri” was launched to let local and foreign visitors enjoy the nostalgia that comes with the “balik kampung” season.

“Malaysia has a rich and diverse multicultural society and Aquaria KLCC specialises in bringing each cultural celebration to life for our visitors to enjoy,” he said.

“This Aidilfitri, we wanted some nostalgia for those good old kampung days with an Aquaria twist.

“As a tourist attraction in Kuala Lumpur, we like to take these initiatives to include our guests and tourists in the cultural festivities and customs that we. Malaysians have during our celebrations.”

Catch sight of the flying rays, sand tiger sharks, and green sea turtles during the feeding sessions at the Aquatheatre. — Picture courtesy of Aquaria KLCC

More than 80 different species of ocean life can be found in the “Living Ocean” exhibit where two professional divers will be conducting feeding sessions in traditional garb.

Aquaria is known for giving Malaysia’s many festive seasons an aquatic spin as they previously showcased lion dances underwater for Chinese New Year and dressed their divers in Santa Claus outfits for Christmas.

Catch the special Hari Raya-themed feeding session this weekend on June 22 and June 23 at the Aquatheatre, with shows at 12pm and 3pm.

For more information, visit Aquaria’s official website.