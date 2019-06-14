Malaysian dads express tribulations of fatherhood in funny Father’s Day music video (VIDEO)

A screengrab of the ‘Trap Daddy’ music video which pokes fun at some untold truths about fatherhood. – Picture via Facebook/megatmusic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — With Father’s Day just around the corner, three Malaysian dads and an uncle decided to give a shout out to all dads out there through a hilarious music video.

Aptly titled Trap Daddy, the four-minute music video pokes fun at some untold truths about fatherhood in both English and Malay.

Featuring three brothers Megat Zahrin, Megat Farid, Megat Harris and their cousin Abdul Fatah, the video teasingly highlights the tribulation of young dads from having difficulties to sleeping at night to cleaning the baby room.

According to Mashable Southeast Asia, the music video was inspired by a "sick beat" which Zahrin came across on YouTube.

“We all love hip-hop and making funny videos so I was like why not have a go at it,” he added.

“I shared the song on Whatsapp [with my brothers and cousin] and we didn't have a topic yet and I just said let's write about our kids and it just took off.”

Once the lyrics were ready, the brothers recorded the vocals at Zahrin’s place and got their friend Adam Izzy to do the mixing.

They then filmed the music video, which takes inspiration from American crime drama film Scarface and music videos of rappers such as Tupac Shakur and Joe Flizzow.

“We mashed these hip hop and gangster themes with ‘kiddy’ elements like toys and balloons to fit our song and lyrics,” Zahrin said.

The video was posted on Megat Zahrin's Facebook on Wednesday, June 12.