KOTA KINABALU, Jan 18 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick has clarified remarks he said were misquoted on political and corporate appointments to government-linked company (GLC) chairperson posts, which had sparked criticism against him.

The Upko president urged the public to refer directly to his original statements rather than media headlines that could be misconstrued and create confusion.

He said his actual position was that GLC appointments should strike a balance between political appointees and corporate professionals, noting that some chairmanships are held by elected representatives by virtue of ministerial roles.

Ewon cited examples such as the Prime Minister chairing Khazanah Nasional and the Chief Minister chairing Yayasan Sabah, saying such arrangements were part of existing governance structures.

Speaking after officiating Upko’s triennial delegates conference at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Sunday, he said he stood by his actions and stressed that media reports should reflect original remarks rather than headline interpretations. — Daily Express