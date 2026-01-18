KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Serdang’s Sultan Idris Shah Hospital declared Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be in good health after a routine health check-up.

In a statement, the hospital said: “The results of the examination confirmed that the Prime Minister’s health is at an excellent level, enabling continuation of all official duties as scheduled.”

The hospital also noted that the visit reflected the prime minister’s “ongoing commitment to maintaining personal fitness and well-being, ensuring the ability to lead the country and fulfil responsibilities to the people with utmost dedication and diligence.”

Last year Anwar had his annual medical check-up on June 21 at the same hospital, at the same time it was announced it would be left to the hospital whether to announce the results of the check-up.

Senior Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Tunku Nashrul Tunku Abaidah, senior press secretary to the Prime Minister, said in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)“ briefing last June 24: "This approach ensures clinical transparency, avoids baseless speculation and counters outdated practices of issuing brief statements without expert clarification, which often leads to public confusion."