KOTA KINABALU, Jan 18 — A two-vehicle collision in front of a supermarket on Jalan Dabata in Tambunan yesterday claimed the life of a man.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said rescuers arrived at the location at 5.02pm following an emergency call received six minutes earlier.

“The collision caused the driver of one vehicle, later identified as Simon Jilbit, to be ejected from his vehicle.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene, with the body handed over to police for further action,” said Bomba.

It added the driver of the second vehicle, a woman aged 38, did not sustain any injuries.

The rescue operation concluded at 5.40pm. — The Borneo Post