Video of cheerful Ainul Mardhiah after mouth tumour surgery goes viral (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — A sense of relief was evident in the latest video clip shared by Ainul Mardhiah’s father, Ahmad Saifuddin Ahmad Razak who captured his baby’s heart-warming moments with her parents.

The nine-month-old baby, who was suffering from mouth cancer (Germ Cell Tumour), was flown to London last month to undergo an operation.

The video, which has been viewed over 730,000 times within the first few hours that it was posted on Facebook.

After a five-hour long surgery, the medical team managed to successfully remove the 200 gram tumour from the child’s mouth on Monday.

In the 39-second video, which was uploaded on Ahmad Saifudding’s Facebook, Ainul Mardhiah appears to be conscious and furious, while interacting with her mother Nurul Erwani Zaidi.

The toddler also showed cute reactions to her parents by moving her mouth and blinking her eyes.

The video has also garnered many heart-warming comments.

Facebook user Wawa Izarra Jazmeen expressed her happiness and prayed to Allah to bless the baby and lift all her pain and difficulties.

Another user Nita Juwita said she was touched to see the power of God, and wished a healthy life for baby Ainul Mardhiah.