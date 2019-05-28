What happened, Larni? Maxis investigating viral tweet allegedly left by annoyed employee

Social media users are not satisfied with the company’s explanation for the erroneous tweet. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, May 28 — The local Twitter scene was abuzz yesterday with Larni.

Various hashtags were made up with the name attached including #SaveLarni, #FREELARNI and #JUSTICEFORLARNI.

There were even some who questioned whether she had been taken hostage after radio silence following a tweet that appeared on the @MaxisListens Twitter handle.

The erroneous tweet that went up on its customer service Twitter account yesterday, named and shamed a Maxis manager as being “incapable”.

The poster said she (Larni) was “ready to be fired soon” and called for Twitter users to screenshot the tweet before management deleted it.

Hours later, the employee in question took to the MaxisListens account to explain what had happened.

Hi everyone, I'd like to clear the air, the tweet about me and Alvin is not true. We are investigating the matter. Btw, Alvin & I have a great working relationship! - Larni — Maxis (@MaxisListens) May 27, 2019

Larni, whose name was used to sign off the initial tweet, said that she and the manager had “a great working relationship.''

She also made an identical tweet on her personal Twitter handle, arousing the suspicion of social media users who noted that the last time she had posted on the account was in 2016.

Unsatisfied with the explanation, Twitter users have created a conspiracy theory claiming that the new tweets were made by someone else or that Larni was being fed lines by her company.

Picture it, or it is not true. Both of you holding today's newspaper. 😆 — Bree (@SabrinaM2812) May 27, 2019

Take a selfie with Alvin — Deen (@deen_hotfm) May 27, 2019

When contacted by Malay Mail, Maxis said they were currently investigating the source of yesterday’s tweet.