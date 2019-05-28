The celebrity-approved hair trends that ruled the red carpet at Cannes

US model Bella Hadid sported a scraped-back bun at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2019. ― AFP pic

CANNES, May 28 ― For the past two weeks, the biggest stars in Hollywood have graced the red carpet of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, and rocking some killer hairstyles to boot. We take a look at the top trends.

Keep those buns tight

Forget messy updos: the latest red carpet hair trend is for ultra-tight, sleek buns and top knots worn high on the head. Danish model Josephine Skriver nailed the look with her twisted top knot, while Brazilian influencer Camila Coelho also stepped out rocking a super-sleek high bun, which she teamed with glowing skin and a nude lip. Thai model and actress Nattasha Bunprachom teamed hers with a dash of timeless red lipstick and Selena Gomez added in a knotted detail for extra texture. Supermodel Bella Hadid pulled her hair into a taut updo that incorporated a quiff detail for even more impact.

Brazilian model Luma Grothe styles her hair into wavy tendrils for the Cannes Film Festival on May 21. ― AFP pic

Wonderful waves

Waves were big news on the red carpet at Cannes this year ― but there was a twist to the trend. The stars incorporated quirky wavy elements into a wide range of hairstyles for sensational results. Tilda Swinton's cropped hairstyle was one example ― the actress styled her longer lengths on top for a theatrical flourish, while Brazilian model Luma Grothe gelled tendrils of hair to her face in wavy shapes for an abstract take on the trend. Elle Fanning stepped out with her hair fashioned into old-school waves that were tucked under and pinned in place at jaw length, for vintage Hollywood vibes.

Elle Fanning works flowers into her braid at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15. ― AFP pic

Bohemian braids

At the opposite end of the spectrum to the tight buns were the braid crowns that also featured heavily on the red carpet. Swedish model Elsa Hosk styled hers into a festival-worthy, tiara-like creation, teaming it with a sweet and simple nude lip, while US actress Milla Jovovich kept things rockier with the addition of choppy bangs. Elle Fanning wove flowers into her braid crown for a bohemian aesthetic. ― AFP-Relaxnews