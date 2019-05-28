How eczema can affect your child’s social life and well-being

Taking care of a child with eczema can be tough, but providing your kid with care and support are some ways to manage the disease. ― Picture via 123RF

PETALING JAYA, May 28 ― There is no single pill or form of medication which can cure eczema.

Although it is not quite a serious disease, it can affect your little one’s social life through various means which is a daily concern for parents, especially those who struggle to find the key to really tackling this issue.

Firstly, the condition, also known as atopic dermatitis, causes an incessant scratching which leads to improper sleep.

There are various levels of eczema and all can be quite painful and uncomfortable which has an adverse effect to the kid’s performance of their daily activities such as focusing in class, sports activities, group work and relationship with their friends.

In worse case scenarios, patients can experience a considerable amount of discrimination and social isolation as friends or public in general often stare or take a step back in fear, due to their lack of knowledge.

It can lead to self-esteem problems and a very reserved persona.

Besides suffering from low energy, tiredness, and difficulty in concentrating, it can affect the kid’s appetite too.

As per a report by the National Eczema Association, studies showed that children with the condition may have a greater risk of developing attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

An easy way for parents to spot out this trait is by observing their children’s span of focus, hyperactivity and when they make hasty decisions that could be harmful.

It is not something to worry about as about one out of 10 children worldwide develops eczema based on a report on Kids Health.

It can be annoying and uncomfortable for kids and its emotional impact can become the most significant problem later.

How can parents play a role in this?

Regular baths are important to keep the skin clean. ― Picture via Pexels

Parents of kids suffering from eczema knows it is no easy task to keep their child positive throughout a day.

From the constant cries from their children because of the itch, to trying out one product to another at pharmacies or spending several hours reading up about the problem to find the best cure.

There are several ways a parent can counter this subject and one of it is to avoid giving your children frequent hot baths which tend to dry the skin.

There is no way to entirely prevent it, but flare-ups can be prevented or improved by avoiding a couple of triggers ― dust, tobacco smoke, harsh soaps and detergents, excessive heat and sweating.

Parents can also ensure that their children drink enough of water to promote moisture on the skin.

Personal hygiene plays a role too, and to avoid any further inflammation, a parent could practice giving their kids light gloves to bed to avoid pain caused by constant scratching.

Education is key as children need to be taught not to scratch and to redirect them when they attempt to scratch.

Applying a rich moisturiser instead of scratching is one route to take when the itching gets bad; while young children will need help, older kids should be able to do it themselves.

Choosing the right skincare

Kids with eczema are more likely to scratch in their sleep. Thankfully there are skincare products to aide in these situations. ― Picture via Pexels

Among the skincare products a parent should keep in mind is one which contains filaggrin.

Filaggrin is a protein which is essential for someone who suffers from eczema as it helps with the production of the Natural Moisturising Factor (NMF), whose role is to maintain healthy skin hydration.

Very dry and itchy skin may indicate a lack of filaggrin ― leading to moisture loss as skin barrier function is compromised; making skin vulnerable and prone to dehydration.

This helps to retain the moisture and relieve itch, stopping the itch-scratch cycle for people with very dry skin.

