Malaysian father, daughter warm hearts of social media users after inviting hungry man to join them for meal

A father and daughter are pictured having a meal of bak kut teh with a man who appeared to be homeless. — Picture from Facebook/ Willy Chong

PETALING JAYA, May 24 — Small acts of kindness can go a long way.

Last weekend, Facebook user Willy Chong uploaded a post onto his page depicting a truly heartwarming story of a father and daughter who invited a hungry stranger to join them for a warm meal.

As written in the post, Chong said he noticed a man in a green T-shirt and black shorts, who appeared to be homeless, standing outside of a bak kut teh shop he was eating in.

“He was watching and watching, always touching his stomach,” Chong wrote.

But he was not the only one who noticed this man.

A father who was having a meal with his young daughter saw the man standing there watching people eat and asked him if he was hungry.

When the man nodded to say that he was, the father immediately invited him to sit with them and even ordered him some food.

But what really surprised Chong was that the daughter did not treat the man as a weird stranger but instead welcomed the man just as her father did.

She even asked her father to give him a cup of Chinese tea.

Chong praised the father and his daughter for spreading their “warmth” with a stranger and so did many other social media users as positive comments kept flooding in on the post.

Facebook users commend the father for teaching his daughter the right values. — Screengrab from Facebook/ Willy Chong

Many users like Danny and VinLyn commended the father for setting the right examples for his daughter, as both of them said that “he is teaching her well”, while other users poured in messages of gratitude to the pair because they were grateful that there is still warmth in the world.