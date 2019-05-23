Sofia Vergara wants to get her hands on your underwear drawer

Cast member Sofia Vergara poses at the premiere of ‘Hot Pursuit’ in Hollywood April 30, 2015. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 23 — Sofia Vergara has a new solution for uncomfortable underwear.

The Colombian-American actress has expanded her offerings with the intimates label Eby, the company she co-founded with her friend Renata Black in 2017. The new launch comes in the form of ‘Comfort Shape,’ a line of size-inclusive shapewear that aims to offer support as well as comfort.

“Excited to officially announce my launch of Comfort Shape with @joineby,” the Modern Family star announced to her 16.4 million Instagram followers. “We’ve heard from so many women that they want to be shaped and supported, but also feel comfortable. So we listened and I’m so excited to finally share with you the launch of Comfort Shape — revolutionising shapewear.”

The line, which launches today, incorporates Eby’s patented flocking technology to ensure that its pieces stay in place while smoothing out silhouettes, while garments are crafted from lightweight fabrics designed to feel like a second skin. As with all Eby products, 10% of proceeds will be directed to the non-profit organisation Seven Bar Foundation, which aims to provide microfinancing assistance to empower women.

The move is the latest big fashion milestone for Vergara, who also fronts a “Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara” clothing line for the mass retailer Walmart, and has a number of successful fragrances to her name.

Celebrity-driven underwear lines are becoming increasingly common — in putting her own stamp on intimates, Vergara is following in the footsteps of big names such as Rihanna, who founded her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand last year, and the model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, who expanded her ‘Inamorata’ swim label to encompass bodywear earlier this year. — AFP-Relaxnews