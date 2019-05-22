NYX Professional Makeup taps Aquaria for new palette

Age of Aquaria Instagram 2019 featuring NYX Professional Makeup — Picture courtesy of Instagram / @ageofaquaria

NEW YORK, May 22 — NYX Professional Makeup has unveiled its first-ever celebrity collaboration — with none other than the drag queen Aquaria.

The TV star and winner of the tenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race — real name Giovanni Palandrani — has been snapped up by the cruelty-free beauty brand to launch an ‘Aquaria x NYX Professional Makeup Colour Palette’.

The palette, which will drop on May 30, features 10 vibrant shades ranging from canary yellow to navy blue in a range of matte and metallic finishes. Sharing the news with her 1.3 million followers, the star explained that the hues were “inspired by the city, nightlife, and the future.”

“I’m very inspired by the dark colours I see at night and all the bright personalities I get to see at the clubs,” Aquaria elaborated in an interview with Allure. “We just wanted it to be kind of slimy, oily, and dark, but also fun and bright. The colors totally represent that.”

NYX has been getting increasingly creative recently, from launching an immersive on-site ‘Glitter Trip’ experience at the Coachella festival last month to launching a sweet treat-themed makeup collection with My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream and Uber Eats last year.

The Aquaria X NYX palette is the latest of several high-profile celebrity beauty collaborations. April saw the supermodel Ashley Graham team up with the cosmetics giant Revlon on a new lip kit last month, while Too Faced tapped the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne to create a makeup collection that launched back in February. — AFP-Relaxnews