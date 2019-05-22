Lil Nas X launches Wrangler capsule collection

Shop the Wrangler Lil Nas X collection at Wrangler.com — Picture courtesy of Wrangler

NEW YORK, May 22 — As if landing the number one spot for his track Old Town Road wasn’t enough, the recording artist Lil Nas X has landed a major deal with Wrangler.

The rapper and singer has teamed up with the fashion brand on a limited-edition collection for men and women featuring Old Town Road imagery. The series spans graphic t-shirts and denim pieces such as shorts, shirts and jeans inspired by the song.

Wrangler is also offering access to behind-the-scenes footage from the Old Town Road music video — users simply need to snap a photo of the back pocket of their Wrangler jeans, before visiting WranglerOnMyBooty.com (a reference to the song’s lyric “Cowboy hat from Gucci, Wrangler on my booty”). The picture can then be used to unlock access to the footage.

“As an iconic brand in fashion, we have shown up in music, film and popular culture for decades, but this is the first time our jeans are actually the key to unlocking a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a chart-topping hit,” said Jenni Broyles, VP/GM, Wrangler North America, in a statement. “We’re incredibly excited about the success of Old Town Road and our partnership with Lil Nas X. It is another great example of the power music — and in our case, fashion — has to unite and inspire us all.”

Lil Nas X is the latest in a string of recording artists to land a high-profile fashion campaign: Rapper Cardi B unveiled her second clothing collection for the fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova earlier this month, while Quavo of hip-hop trio Migos joined forces with BoohooMAN, on a ready-to-wear clothing and accessories collection that launched back in April.

The Wrangler Lil Nas X collection is available on Wrangler.com/Booty priced between US$39 –US$149 (RM160 – RM620). — AFP-Relaxnews