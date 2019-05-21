Sotheby’s is holding a major auction of Supreme accessories

‘The Supreme Vault: 1998-2018’ features 1,300 accessory items collected by Yukio Takahashi over two decades. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, May 21 — Sotheby’s is now offering the private collection of Yukio Takahashi, which comprises 1,300 pieces of Supreme accessories.

“The Supreme Vault: 1998-2018” marks the most complete collection of Supreme accessories in private hands to hit the auction block. It features a landmark archive interweaving luxury, art and skate culture assembled by the US-based collector over nearly two decades.

“What makes Supreme’s accessories the most exciting part of their product line is its unpredictability, multifacetedness and genius choices in collaborations,” said Takahashi in a statement.

The online-only sale include a variety of accessories for boxing, motorsport, basketball and football, as well as tools and many other unexpected items.

Among the most sought-after lots is Supreme x Stern Pinball Machine, estimated to fetch between HK$400,000 and HK$600,000 (RM209,180 and RM334,688). According to Takahashi, the item is one of 10 such pinball machines that are still in use.

Other highlights of the sale include Supreme x Everlast Punching Bag, estimated between HK$80,000 and HK$120,000; Supreme x Coleman Mini Bike, estimated between HK$50,000 and HK$70,000; and Supreme Fender Stratocaster White Guitar with Case, estimated between HK$40,000 and HK$60,000.

This isn’t the first time that Supreme ventures into auction houses. Last year, Artcurial held the seminal C.R.E.A.M auction, which reaped around US$1 million (RM4.18 million) in sales to the streetwear label. More recently, a privately owned collection of Supreme skate decks sold for US$800,000 at Sotheby’s.

Created in 1994 by James Jebbia, Supreme has since inched its way to legendary global status. The streetwear company has cultivated a devoted cult following over two decades by offering only limited editions, also known as “drops.”

Online bidding for “The Supreme Vault: 1998-2018” sale are open May 20-28 on Sotheby’s auction page.

Selected highlights will also be on show at HART Hall, H Queen’s in Central Hong Kong from May 24 to 28. — AFP-Relaxnews