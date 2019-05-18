TripAdvisor: Orlando is the most popular domestic destination in the US this summer

Orlando is the most popular summer holiday destination in the US this year. ― AFP pic

ORLANDO, May 18 ― Orlando, Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach round out the top three spots on TripAdvisor's list of most popular staycation destinations this summer, based on hotel booking interest among US travellers.

A scan of the top 10 list reveals that Americans are largely headed south and to beachside towns this summer, with the exception of New York City.

In a recent survey conducted among 3,500 US TripAdvisor users, the overwhelming majority (97 per cent) said they plan to stay in a hotel for their summer vacation ― an interesting finding given the popularity of homeshare accommodations.

More than half of respondents (55 per cent) said their summer vacation will be within US borders. Around 60 per cent of US travellers said their travel includes a long road trip.

The most popular international destination this summer is Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Here are the most popular summer holiday destinations in the US this year:

1. Orlando, FL

2. Las Vegas, NV

3. Myrtle Beach, SC

4. Maui, HI

5. New York City, NY

6. Key West, FL

7. New Orleans, LA

8. Ocean City, MD

9. San Diego, CA

10. Virginia Beach, VA ― AFP-Relaxnews