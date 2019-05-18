Taco Bell 'tacoasis' hotel to open in August

The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort in Palm Springs opens this summer. ― AFP pic

PALM SPRINGS (CALIFORNIA), May 18 ― At the Taco Bell hotel in California, guests will be able to get Taco Bell-inspired nail art, get professionally done braids at the on-site salon and lounge by the pool munching on new menu items developed exclusively for the hotel.

News that the Mexican-style fast food chain is opening a limited-run hotel in Palm Springs this summer has had internet tongues wagging.

Called The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort in Palm Springs, California, the property is only open to adults 18 and over, with services like an on-site salon where guests can get their nails done with Taco Bell-inspired nail art. Guests can also request a fade in the barber's chair or sit at the braid bar.

The hotel will also serve new menu items exclusive only to guests, be it food or poolside drink.

The “tacoasis” as they call it, will open in the resort town of Palm Springs, as Taco Bell is based in Southern California.

The chain has a history of pulling off zany publicity stunts and crossing over to unexpected industries, including a fashion line with Forever 21 and wedding planning at their Las Vegas restaurant Cantina.

The hotel opens in August for a limited run and bookings open in June. ― AFP-Relaxnews