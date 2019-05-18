Smell like a parisian with Ines de la Fressange's new fragrance

A screenshot of the Ines de la Fressange Official Instagram page.

PARIS, May 18 ― Inès de la Fressange has launched a new fragrance collection for anyone wanting to smell like a Parisian.

The French style icon, author and creative has unveiled her latest project, a duo of eau de parfum scents launching on May 26, as reported by Fashion Network. The perfumes, titled “Blanc Chic” and “Or Choc,” can be worn individually or layered, and will go on sale exclusively at the retailer Marionnaud France.

According to posts on the Marionnaud Instagram page, the launch will be followed in June with the release of a further collection of six “eau de voyage” scents inspired by the creative's travels.

“They are meant to be olfactory postcards of my preferred destinations,” de la Fressange told Fashion Network. “Like when you arrive somewhere, close your eyes, and breathe in the local atmosphere. And you know, you're there! From India or Japan to Morocco or Naples.”

The launch is the latest in a series of high-profile projects for de la Fressange, who released her tenth collection with the Japanese clothing giant Uniqlo last fall, and who has also designed pieces for the label Petit Bateau. She is, as ever, bang on trend with her latest perfume release: celebrity scents have been enjoying a major resurgence over the past few years, with recent launches coming from former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfield and Hollywood star Michelle Pfeiffer. ― AFP-Relaxnews



