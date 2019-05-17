This Filipino actor walks in high heels so he can feed the homeless (VIDEO)

Sinon Loresca can walk with ease in 10-inch heels. The social media darling also uses some of his earnings for charity. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — At first glance, Sinon Loresca is all sexy with his very well-toned body.

Inch your glance downwards and that’s where you can spot his high heels.

He’s moved from two-inch heels and can now walk confidently in 10-inch ones.

Loresca, who also goes by the moniker “King of Catwalk” is known for his catwalk videos on social media and has a legion of fans to boot.

Oh, and he has one kidney — he donated one of the organs to save his sister who suffered from chronic kidney disease.

And beneath that colourful facade, the 31-year-old Filipino actor and model revealed recently to Malay Mail that he also uses half of his earnings to feed the homeless, whether in his home country of Philippines or other countries that he has visited, including Malaysia.

That happened last year on his birthday, November 2.

“It was fulfilling,” he said of the unforgettable experience.

“I remember the time when I celebrated my birthday alone and had corned beef but it fell into the dirt. I took it up and ate it.”

Loresca’s deeds of helping the homeless stems from the fact that he, too, lived on the streets when he was younger.

This happened when he finished high school and was thrown out of the house by his parents in his hometown of Masbate for being gay.

He made his way to Manila in an 18-hour boat ride and lived on the streets, making a living by collecting things like plastic bottles to be sold.

This went on for about 18 months until his sister in the United Kingdom asked him to stay with her.

He did, donated his kidney and ended up staying there for seven years.

And for Loresca, it is more than giving the homeless food and cash.

It is also about spending time with them, trying to convince them that they too, can work towards having a better life.

He has also reconciled with his mother (his father died three months after the kidney transplant).

“My mum and sis are staying with me. We are one big happy family and my ex-husband is my best friend.”

Social media famous

Loresca hit pay dirt in terms of social media popularity after he posted a video of himself catwalking when the Philippines hosted the Miss Universe pageant in 2016.

He had already taught himself to catwalk since he was 12 years old by watching videos of Miss Universe beauty pageants and Victoria’s Secret fashion shows.

Various international media picked up his story.

He was back home starring on television variety show Eat Bulaga and has since starred in movies and numerous commercials.

“I love what I do. This is my passion. It’s not to become more popular,” he added.

“You always have to make sure that you are happy as well.”

He keeps fit by working out six times a week for two hours daily even while on holiday adding that he doesn’t dress in drag.

As for the haters, he was quick to say that he has chosen to ignore them.

“I hope you help someone as well. I hope you guys have a fabulous life. But don’t forget to respect everyone no matter race, age, colour, gender.”

He also said what he was trying to do was to boost people’s confidence.

“When I read some comments that I have made someone happy, I am happy.

“This is what motivates me the most. And as long as I don’t hurt or kill anyone.”

And he doesn’t mind that there are others who are trying to copy his style saying: “Don’t take life seriously. Always be happy and positive.”