Certificate shows Meghan gave birth in London hospital

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire May 8, 2019. —Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters pic

LONDON, May 17 — Prince Harry’s wife Meghan gave birth at a private hospital in London earlier this month, their son’s birth certificate revealed, according to British media today.

The arrival of the couple’s first child Archie was shrouded in secrecy, with newspaper reports indicating the 37-year-old former US actress had wanted a home birth at their residence in Windsor, west of London.

However, the certificate confirmed the place of birth, in the early hours of May 6, as the Portland Hospital in central London, the Press Association news agency said.

The document listed the baby’s full name as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. It also detailed Meghan’s occupation as “Princess of the United Kingdom”.

The Portland facility claims to be the only private hospital in Britain dedicated to the healthcare of women and children, offering “world-class” maternity care.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke with recent royal tradition in the choice.

Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate had all three of their children delivered at St Mary’s Hospital in London, where the princes themselves were born.

Meghan also bucked modern precedent by keeping events around the birth and her recovery largely private.

Buckingham Palace announced the arrival of the seventh in line to the throne — an eighth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip — some nine hours after the event.

Although Harry made a brief solo appearance before television cameras to share his joy, it was two days before he and Meghan showed off their son to the world.

This also contrasted with William and Kate, who on each occasion appeared before the cameras hours after the arrival of their newborn. — AFP