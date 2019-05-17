Barbie honoured at CFDA Awards

New Barbie doll body shapes of petite, tall and curvy are seen with the traditional Barbie in a photo released by Mattel on January 28, 2016. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 17 — Barbie’s status as a global fashion icon has been officially confirmed by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

The universally popular Mattel doll — who turns 60 this year — has been announced as the recipient of the Board of Directors’ Tribute at this year’s CFDA Fashion Awards, which will take place in Brooklyn on June 3. According to the CFDA, the honour is a nod to Barbie’s “influence on American fashion and her role as an inspiring icon around the globe.”

“Barbie has had such wide influence on American fashion and culture,” said Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA in a statement published online. “Her story personally resonates with so many CFDA members that the Board of Directors decided to honour her with the special tribute.”

Barbie is no stranger to the world of high fashion, having previously collaborated with creatives including Oscar de la Renta, Vera Wang, Tommy Hilfiger and Jeremy Scott for Moschino, among others. In receiving the Board of Directors’ Tribute, she follows in the famous footsteps of previous winners such as Michelle Obama, Tom Ford and Gloria Steinem.

The CFDA Awards are designed to celebrate the best of the US fashion industry, with last year’s big-name winners including Raf Simons, Kim Kardashian and Donatella Versace. — AFP-Relaxnews