How to spend a night in the iconic Spice Bus from the ‘Spice World’ movie

The Spice Bus has been listed on Airbnb as seen in this picture courtesy of Airbnb/Annie Back. — AFP pic

LONSON, May 16 — Looking to spice up your life, maybe with the colours of the world? The double decker Spice Bus, which appeared in the 1997 film Spice World, has been turned into a hotel on wheels and is now listed on Airbnb.

Emblazoned with the Union Jack, the bus was used to ferry the girl band around London and figured prominently in the film.

After years of neglect, the bus has been completely renovated to include a seating area with banquettes, Union Jack cinema chairs, flat screen TV, and an old-school CD player for listening to the group’s songs on repeat.

The upper deck houses a daybed, which can fit three people and a dressing room area, and details like a basket full of scrunchies, vintage magazines and CDs that will teleport guests back to the ‘90s.

The inside of the Spice Bus is seen in this picture courtesy of Airbnb/Annie Back. — AFP pic

The bus will be parked in Market Square in Wembley Park and be available to book for June 14-15 for £99 (RM530).

Due to high demand, host Suzanne Godley is adding more dates May 22.

The bus will also host an outdoor summer screening program from May 31-July 23, showing a series of iconic films including Spice World June 13-15.

More details can be found on Airbnb. — AFP-Relaxnews