Malaysian designer brings ‘Gothic’ cheongsam to fashion show at Cannes

KL Ho talking about his designs at his boutique. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Gothic-inspired cheongsam.

This is what Malaysian fashion designer KL Ho will be bringing with him when he shows off his latest creations at the Cannes Global Short Film Awards Gala and Luxury Fashion Shows.

The event is being organised by Global Short Film Awards with Couture Fashion Week New York in conjunction with the Cannes International Film Festival.

Ho, who is the director of The Mod House, will represent Malaysia when he showcases 20 of his designs, themed Gothiclistic Oriental, during the show on May 25.

“I am definitely excited. I never even dared to dream to be there and especially to meet movie stars from all over the world,” he told Malay Mail.

KL Ho showing off the zentagle patterned material made for one of his designs. — Picture by Hari Anggara

He started work on the collection since the beginning of the year and has since improvised on the pieces.

There is fine handiwork in his designs by way of embroidery and extreme detailing has been given to the design of the material itself.

For example, one design features zentagle patterns while another uses Chinese philosophical words.

Chinese philosophical words are also featured in his design. — Picture by Hari Anggara

“My collection this time remains Oriental and incorporates elements of Gothic and Western regal,” he said.

“I have actually actually admired how amazing royal costumes are from both East and West since I was young. “It is an amazing feeling to be able to merge cultures from both worlds.”