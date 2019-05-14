Kylie Jenner unveils her debut skincare products

Kylie Jenner’s new brand, which will launch on May 22, will focus on cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben and sulfate-free skincare suitable for all skin types, the star informed her 135 million followers. — Picture via Instagram/kyliejenner

NEW YORK, May 14 — Kylie Jenner has spilled the beans on her upcoming skincare line.

The reality TV star and founder of the makeup empire Kylie Cosmetics took to social media on Friday to announce the launch of ‘Kylie Skin,’ her latest beauty venture.

The new brand, which will launch on May 22, will focus on cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben and sulfate-free skincare suitable for all skin types, the star informed her 135 million followers.

“I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing!” she posted.

On Sunday, Jenner dropped a few more hints about what fans can expect from the new line, unveiling her first six-piece collection to her followers.

The first Kylie Skin launch will consist of a ‘Foaming Face Wash,’ ‘Vanilla Milk Toner,’ ‘Walnut Face Scrub,’ ‘Moisturizer,’ ‘Eye Cream’ and ‘Vitamin C Serum,’ all of which will be priced at under US$30 (RM125.50) and will come presented in uniform pink packaging.

Skincare is the next logical step for Jenner, whose Kylie Cosmetics brand has achieved global success since its launch in 2015 as the purveyor of the label’s signature “Lip Kits” and which now spans products for eyes, lips and face, as well as tools such as makeup brushes.

The brand has achieved cult status in the space of a few short years, earning Jenner the 27th spot on Forbes’s “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list last year.

The star isn’t alone in eyeing up the skincare industry—pop sensation Madonna runs the prestige beauty brand, MDNA Skin, while Paris Hilton unveiled her skincare line, “ProD.N.A.,” last year.

Her big sister Kim Kardashian expressed an interest in developing skincare products during an interview with Fashionista last year, while Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez have also hinted that they would like to move into the sector. — AFP-Relaxnews