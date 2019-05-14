Kim Kardashian honours wedding anniversary with new makeup launch

The Mrs West series includes a six-pan eyeshadow palette, a champagne highlighter, a blusher and a pink nude lipstick, lip liner and gloss. — Picture via Instagram/kimkardashian

LOS ANGELES, May 14 — Kim Kardashian is celebrating the fifth anniversary of her lavish Italian wedding ceremony to Kanye West in the best way she knows — by launching a bridal-themed makeup collection.

The cosmetics entrepreneur and founder of the KKW Beauty brand took to Instagram to announce the imminent arrival of the “Mrs West Collection” on May 24, telling her 138 million followers: “I love the idea that the memories from one of the happiest days of my life are celebrated in this collection.”

The series, which will drop on the star’s actual wedding anniversary, was inspired by the beauty look Kardashian’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic created for her big day.

“Her wedding was one of the special highlights of my career,” the creative told his own 6.5 million followers on Instagram.

The Mrs West series includes a six-pan eyeshadow palette, a champagne highlighter, a blusher and a pink nude lipstick, lip liner and gloss.

Bridal-inspired makeup is the latest in a string of additions to the rapidly expanding KKW Beauty portfolio, which unveiled its first classic red lipstick collection earlier this year, after debuting its first mascara in November 2018.

Since its launch in 2017, KKW Beauty has grown swiftly to span products for eyes, and the company, along with her perfume label KKW Fragrance, has reportedly netted her a US$350 million (RM1.46 billion) fortune. — AFP-Relaxnews