Klang-born fashion icon Wak Doyok buys mum luxury car for Mother’s Day

Wak Doyok said he wanted to make his mum happy after his dad passed away last October. — Picture via Instagram/Wak Doyok

PETALING JAYA, May 13 — Fashion personality Wak Doyok presented his mother with a brand-new luxury car for Mother’s Day.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur, whose real name is Mohd Azwan Md Nor, shared on Instagram an image of him with his mum and her new ride, a black Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

“In conjunction with Mother’s Day today, I bought my mum a Vellfire so she can travel with ease when visiting her relatives.

“May you be in the best in health and able to perform the Haj pilgrimage this year, god willing,” he wrote yesterday to his 1.8 million followers.

The Klang-born television personality who is best known for his signature mustache and beard told mStar he wanted to gift his mother a car to make her happy after the passing of his father last October.

“All of this is an effort to make my mum happy because she is lonely after the passing of my father last year.

“Even though the car is worth hundreds of thousands, it does not come close to her good deeds in raising me all this while,” he told the Malay language portal.

According to Toyota Malaysia’s official website, the Toyota Vellfire 2.5 retails from RM362,000 onwards.

Last year, the influencer who founded clothing brand The Garment and WD Cigar, gifted his mother a bungalow as a result of his business ventures.