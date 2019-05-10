Doing what she asks, a hug and other simple ways to surprise your mum this Mother’s Day

Stuck on what to get your mum this Mother’s Day? Well, you’re not alone. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, May 10 — “Mother — that one word that evokes unconditional love.”

Yes, Mother’s Day is only a few days away.

Many of you may be stuck thinking, “What should I get for mum this Mother’s Day? Hmm...”

Well, join the club.

It is hard work picking out that “perfect” gift for your mum, unless she has been giving you hints for the past couple of weeks otherwise which, well, you’re on your own.

But if you are stuck in that thought just like me, here are a few meaningful ways you could make this Mother’s Day a little more special, for the most important woman on the planet.

“To-do’s” into “To-done’s”

Didn’t your mum ask you to do something the other day?

Was it to take out the trash? Or maybe clean your room?

Whatever it is, if you’re anything like me, then I’m pretty sure you have not done it yet.

Now would be a great time to turn all those “to-do’s” into “to-done’s”, and give your mum a true surprise.

That pot with the thorny plant won’t be in that spot anymore by the end of this week! I guarantee it.

For example, that pot you see in the picture above with the thorny plant in it? My mum has been asking me to move it outside for ages and yet, there it sits.

Well, come this Sunday, it won’t be there anymore. Take note, Ma.

Treat her to ‘Spa Day’

I am fairly confident that all mums would agree with this gift idea.

Yes, it’s pretty cliched, but who wouldn’t want a whole day of pampering and relaxation?

Mother’s Day is this Sunday (for those of you who didn’t know), so if you’re looking to book a spa day for your mum, you’d better hurry.

Alternatively, you could just give her all that pampering at home.

You can learn how to give a nice back rub or foot massage off the internet, play some of her favourite music and just treat her to a nice relaxing day at home.

Clean up the house

Grab the mop and bucket, it’s time to start cleaning! — Reuters pic

Nothing will say “I love you” more to your mum than for her to walk in the front door and see that the house has already been cleaned.

Regardless of whether you have a maid or not, I’m pretty sure we’ve all seen our mums cleaning up the house.

Because if there is one thing a mum can’t stand, it is a dirty home.

Mop the floors, dust the fans, clean every speck of dust you can see and surprise her this weekend by just going all out and giving your home a good cleaning.

Start a herb garden in the kitchen

Why not gift your mum a herb garden this Mother’s Day? It would save her a few of those trips to the supermarket. — AFP pic

It’s something a little different, not your ordinary gift.

If your mum loves to cook, starting a mini herb garden in the kitchen seems like a pretty cool gift to give her.

Head down to a nursery and get some herbs to plant like curry leaf, basil, lemongrass, oregano — any herb you can think of — some soil, maybe a few small pots too if you don’t have any, and get to work.

Place the potted plants in the kitchen, preferably somewhere near a window where there is light coming in.

Then all you need to do is surprise mum with her new organic herb garden, and every time she cooks she will be reminded of you and your unique gift.

Give your mum a hug

What’s the best gift in the world you ask? A hug is my answer. — Reuters pic

Lastly, one of my oldest tricks in the book, and possibly the most heartwarming gift anyone can receive in my opinion.

“The best gift in the world”, a hug — simple, meaningful and guaranteed to put a smile on any person’s face, let alone your mum.

I mean, think about it, when was the last time you gave your mum a proper hug?

According to an article on Psychology Today, hugging can lighten up someone’s mood even on their worst day, reduce a person’s blood pressure and even reduce the risk of catching a cold.

So you see, even science backs me up.