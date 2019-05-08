Iconic Tunku Abdul Rahman Merdeka image featured in designer Bernard Chandran’s latest collection

The Bernard Chandran Autumn/Winter 2019 collection is a celebration of Malaysian freedom. — Pictures courtesy of Bernard Chandran

PETALING JAYA, May 8 – Fashion inspiration can come from anywhere.

Including Malaysian historical moments, such as the country’s first Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman calling out “Merdeka!” seven times to mark independence from British rule. The print features a side view silhouette of Tunku Abdul Rahman raising his right hand. — Picture courtesy of Bernard Chandran

The ubiquitous moment that took place at Stadium Merdeka in 1957 has now been immortalised in famed Malaysian fashion designer Datuk Bernard Chandran’s Autumn/Winter 2019 collection.

The print features a side view outline of Tunku Abdul Rahman with his right hand raised and is spotted in several styles in the menswear collection. The iconic image of Tunku Abdul Rahman declaring Malaysia's independence on display at the ‘Jalan Merdeka Exhibition’ at Carcosa Seri Negara last August. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

The non-conformist designs for men include soft colours juxtaposed against bold tones as well as the use of contrasting prints and colours.

In a press statement today, the collection is described as one that “reflects the celebration of freedom and being free as a Malaysian.”

The Autumn/Winter 2019 collection also heavily features feathers to represent lightweightness while Bernard pays tribute to his Chinese roots with China dolls and floral prints inspired by East Asian cultures.

While the iconic Tunku Abdul Rahman print was nowhere to be found in the women’s Autumn/Winter 2019 collection, it was seen on a black and white baju kurung at the Petaling Jaya-born designer’s Petang Raya 2019/20 collection for the upcoming Hari Raya festivities.