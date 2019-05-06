Malaysian female pilot goes viral after posting a video singing ‘rock kapak’ song in cockpit (VIDEO)

Female pilot Khaysha Faizal, 24, has caused a storm on social media yet again! — Picture via Twitter/KhayshaFaizal

PETALING JAYA, May 6 — Khaysha Faizal has done it again.

If that name sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because you’ve heard it before.

Khaysha, 24, is a female pilot who rose to popularity a couple of years ago on social media after users were taken in by her good looks.

Two years on and with an increased following, Khaysha has set social media alight once again, this time on Twitter.

On May 3, Khaysha uploaded a short 15-second video onto her Twitter page that showed her lip singing to a famous “rock kapak” song while she was in the cockpit of a plane.

Kapak+acah acah kerja tak nak captain marah=happy working environment 😬 pic.twitter.com/zYmPQXs2Rp — Khaysha Faizal (@khayshafaizal) May 4, 2019

“Rock kapak” is a term used to describe 1980s and 1990s Malaysian rock music.

Khaysha was playing one of those famous rock songs Taman Rasyidah Utama by Wings, a popular Malaysian rock band formed in the 1980s.

Her video has since been viewed over 384,000 times on Twitter and has left many social media users baffled not only by her musical taste but at the fact that she has a shocking resemblance to Lisa Surihani, a famous Malaysian actress.

But that is something she must be used to by now considering she has over 200,000 followers on her Instagram page.

But don’t let her good looks fool you, as Khaysha is no pushover and takes her career very seriously.

Pilots are usually a male-dominated field, but in an interview with Harian Metro, Khaysha explained how becoming a pilot has been her dream ever since she was 15 years old, and that the lack of women in the field would not hold her back from achieving her dreams.

She added that because there were fewer women enrolled in the pilot programme, they were often perceived to be “smart”, or the cream of the crop, but that false perception would not stop her from overcoming challenges in her training.

As we all know, Khaysha succeeded and spoke of how proud she was to be a part of the Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) having started out at Malindo Air, because they gave her the training and expertise needed to become a “Captain” and realise her dreams.